Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 707.37% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect Sundial Growers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Sundial Growers has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sundial Growers stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

