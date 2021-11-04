Superdry (LON:SDRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Superdry stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275 ($3.59). 911,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,719. The firm has a market capitalization of £225.80 million and a PE ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 12-month low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 304.25.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

