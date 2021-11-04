SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $12.25 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $12.25 or 0.00020026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $455.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00245125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,860,657 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

