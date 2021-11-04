SVB Leerink Raises Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $181.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMED. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $176.53. 1,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,495. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 25.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

