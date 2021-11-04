Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Buy at Summit Insights

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.23.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,028. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $220.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.40. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,546.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

