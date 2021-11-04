SYNC Network Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and $16,519.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00325140 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014608 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,154,741 coins and its circulating supply is 121,151,573 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

