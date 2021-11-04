Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SYN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.71. Synthetic Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

