Syscoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.91 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $213.38 million and approximately $25.91 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00327800 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,896,299 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

