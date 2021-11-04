Taglich Brothers Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRxADE HEALTH in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.57). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for TRxADE HEALTH’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $4.19 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

