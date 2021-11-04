Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $8.75 on Thursday, reaching $192.91. 2,906,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,298. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.53 and a 200 day moving average of $169.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.30.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

