Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded down $8.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,504,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 994.93 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $142.03.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 10,048 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $1,326,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

