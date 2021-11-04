Tap (XTP) Market Capitalization Tops $650,077.21

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $650,077.21 and $981.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

