TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.32

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 2827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

CGBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $766.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.99.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 76.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

