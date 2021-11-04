Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $1.62

Team Heretics Fan Token (CURRENCY:TH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market capitalization of $699,697.05 and $114,763.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00002617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

