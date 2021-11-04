TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,449. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

