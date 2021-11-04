Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $1,508,400.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,518. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.