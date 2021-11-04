Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells $1,508,400.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total transaction of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,596,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,518. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.23 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.