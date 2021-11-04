TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Guardian Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,265,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 256,872 shares during the period. TELUS comprises about 3.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.61% of TELUS worth $185,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,345 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 65,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

TU traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

