Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984,372 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at $499,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. QVT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 60.2% in the second quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,589 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 968,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 459,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.01.

Shares of TME stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.