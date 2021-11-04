TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.92 Per Share

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. TFI International has a 12-month low of $46.44 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TFI International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 8,696.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,121,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

