TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$158.00 to C$161.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 17,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 243,553 shares.The stock last traded at $106.29 and had previously closed at $106.93.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter worth $522,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

