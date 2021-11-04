The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday.

In other The Bancorp news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

