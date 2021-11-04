The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.57% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 23,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

