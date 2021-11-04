The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)’s share price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.86 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,070% from the average daily volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28.

The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $553.87 million during the quarter. The Chiba Bank had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.

