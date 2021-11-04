The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 529.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.35% of The Children’s Place worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 168,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 248.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE stock opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $107.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.11.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.