The Force Protocol Trading Down 29.9% Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00030087 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.00288903 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

