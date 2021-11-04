The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 164.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,957 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.14% of The Hershey worth $49,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $176.56 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average of $174.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

