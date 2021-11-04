The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus Sells 1,898 Shares

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 281,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $628.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.81. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.43. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Marcus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,103,000 after buying an additional 389,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 104,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,602,000 after purchasing an additional 514,368 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

