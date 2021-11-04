The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,661 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,414 shares of company stock worth $95,509,460. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.97. The stock had a trading volume of 158,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

