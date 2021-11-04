The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock remained flat at $$39.95 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,901. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. The Sage Group has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

