The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Sells $201,350.00 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $201,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.50. 334,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.04.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,545 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 11.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

