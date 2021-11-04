The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.50. 3,780,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,088. The Southern has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get The Southern alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.