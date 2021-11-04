The Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25-3.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

NYSE SO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $62.50. 175,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.99. The Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock worth $5,404,794 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

