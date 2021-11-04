The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,569 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of The Travelers Companies worth $63,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NYSE:TRV opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.51 and a 52 week high of $163.29. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

