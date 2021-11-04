The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 25,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 27,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $123.41 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

