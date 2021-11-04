Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 535 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas E. Schodorf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00.

Rapid7 stock traded up $7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,224. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.82 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

