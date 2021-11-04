Thomas J. Healy Sells 300,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,563,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HYLN. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

