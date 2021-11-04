Thryv (THRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Thryv to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect Thryv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. Thryv has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THRY. B. Riley began coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.76.

In other news, Director Amer Akhtar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thryv stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

