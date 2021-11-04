Tidex Token (TDX) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $35.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

