Timothy E. Guertin Sells 4,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,459. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

