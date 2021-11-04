Timothy E. Guertin Sells 4,500 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:TER traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,459. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.33.
About Teradyne
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
Featured Story: What is a Derivative?
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.