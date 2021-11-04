Toko Token (TKO) Reaches Market Cap of $223.06 Million

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Toko Token has a market capitalization of $223.06 million and approximately $36.36 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Toko Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Toko Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

Toko Token Coin Trading

