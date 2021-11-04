Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topdanmark A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $5.23.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

