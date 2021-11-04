TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,480 ($19.34). 35,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,463.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,469.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.60 million and a PE ratio of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from TR European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 1.17%. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

