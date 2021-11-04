TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of TCON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 197,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

