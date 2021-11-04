Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

