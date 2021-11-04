Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. Trainline has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

