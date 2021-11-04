TransGlobe Energy’s (TGA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TGA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 22,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,208. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.42. The company has a market cap of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

