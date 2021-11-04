Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.
Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter.
Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$217.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.
About Trevali Mining
Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.
