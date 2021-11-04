Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$124.23 million during the quarter.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$217.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TV. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining to C$0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.28.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.