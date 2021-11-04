Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.49

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.49 and last traded at $35.40, with a volume of 879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.2986 dividend. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Tri-Continental by 67.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 11.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

