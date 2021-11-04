Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Announces Earnings Results

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Trimble updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.610-$2.690 EPS.

Trimble stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.61. 1,203,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,719. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. Trimble has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,850 shares of company stock valued at $23,728,179. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

