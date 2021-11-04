Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1,159.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,090 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,096,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2,831.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 514,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 496,573 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. CLSA lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

TCOM opened at $28.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

